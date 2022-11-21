Special Needs Cobb Announces Expansion of Board of Directors
Marietta, Ga. (November 17, 2022) – Special Needs Cobb, Cobb’s original special needs nonprofit, is a local organization that provides respite, residential and resources for special needs people and their families. The nonprofit this week announced record annual revenues for the 66-year-old organization along with a Board expansion to 12 members.
On November 14, the new Board consisting of 12 community leaders was installed for a two-year term. According to CEO Debbie Day, new additions to the Board of Directors include Angie Smith as Legal Counsel, Lisa Leiter, Seema Patel, Kyle Thomas, and Eula Moore. Smith serves as Chair of the Church Council for Marietta First United Church and is active in several community organizations. She is a practicing attorney with Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele. Leiter is the Transition Coordinator for Marietta City Schools, serves in multiple community organizations, and is the former State Rehabilitation Council Chair. Patel is an SNC volunteer, Secretary of the East Cobb Civitans and owns the East Lake UPS franchise. Thomas is Vice President of Finance for Fresenius Medical Care and is an active SNC volunteer. Moore is in leadership with State Alpha Kappa Alpha Alumni Group and Georgia State Association of Parliamentarians and serves as Director of Operational Risk for Assurant, Inc.
The newly elected Executive Committee includes David Ivey as Board President; Judge Adele Grubbs as Vice President; Kristin Pewitt, Secretary; Pam Brems, Treasurer; and Angie Smith, Legal Counsel, noted above.
“This organization has seen major improvements and growth over the past four years in large part due to the growing commitment, quality and quantity of Board members. Past Board members also continue to be involved and have recommitted excitement and support of the organization,” said Day. “Nonprofits today truly have their work cut out for them in a difficult economy, with post-Covid effects and a general struggle to expand their donor bases in order to survive, much less thrive. Many are barely surviving. We feel blessed to have had a good year thanks to our donors, but we can never rest on our laurels when the most vulnerable individuals are dependent upon us for a roof over their heads for life.”
About Special Needs Cobb
Special Needs Cobb (formerly Right in the Community) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting opportunities for all people with developmental disabilities to live full, productive and self-determined lives of the highest quality, by fostering local communities which embrace all people. For more information, visit www.specialneedscobb.org or follow us on Facebook.
Pictures:
Left to right: Kristen Pewitt, Secretary; Angie Smith, Legal Counsel; Matt McManus; Pam Brems, Treasurer; Judge Adele Grubbs, Vice President; Seema Patel, David Ivey, Board President; Debbie Day, Chief Executive Officer, SNC; and Lisa Leiter. Not pictured are Kyle Thomas, Eula Moore, Anjel Burgess, Esq., and Kim Martin, Esq.
