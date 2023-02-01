Southeast Tourism Society Celebrates 40 Years of Educating, Advocating for Tourism
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Four decades ago, a small group of industry leaders within the Southeast gathered in Georgia to organize Southeast Tourism Society (STS). Throughout 2023, the organization is celebrating 40 years of championing, promoting, and innovating one of the region’s most critical economic drivers.
“For four decades, Southeast Tourism Society has helped advance careers in the tourism industry and has contributed to the Southeast’s standing as one of the busiest travel regions in America,” said Monica Smith, President & CEO. “After 40 years of accomplishments, we know that even more achievements are ahead of us. STS will continue to grow and evolve our efforts to develop and support tourism leaders throughout the region, as we work collectively to improve the lives of residents and visitors through travel and tourism.”
Seven member states – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee – established STS on Sept. 14, 1983. The Society’s membership now includes 13 member states and the District of Columbia, more than 500 member organizations, and 15 industry partners.
The celebration begins with the launch of the brand new and enhanced STS website – www.southeasttourism.org – sponsored this year by North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. Throughout the year, activities via social media, e-news, and branding at all STS events will commemorate four decades of achievement. The official anniversary celebration will take place September 25-28, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi during the annual Connections Conference.
About Southeast Tourism Society
The Southeast Tourism Society is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region. STS’ mission is to empower a diverse network of tourism professionals through Education, Advocacy, Recognition, and Networking. Member states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.