SOLO ART SHOW FEATURING RITA PELOT OPEN AT THE GALLERY AT JOHNSON FERRY
Being Human will run through March 5
MARIETTA, Ga. February 22, 2023—Marietta artist Rita Pelot is featured in a solo show titled Being Human at The Gallery at Johnson Ferry. The exhibit opened on Thurs., Jan. 26 and will run through Sun., March 5, 2023.
"God has been so good to me in giving me the talent, creativity and passion to paint. My desire is that I will do my art for God’s glory,” said Pelot. “I am thankful for Johnson Ferry because the church values the visual arts as a means to speak to our hearts in a unique way. As I gathered the paintings for the exhibit, I was reminded that God is the ultimate artist whose creativity is beyond anything I can imagine. He alone can create mankind in his own image. Each of his creations is totally unique and designed for a special purpose. As C.S. Lewis said, ‘There's no such thing as a mere mortal.’ Every person is valued by God.”
Pelot has loved to draw for as long as she can remember. While attending the University of Georgia, the art classes she took for an elementary education degree were her favorite classes. Though she laid her art aside while marrying and raising two daughters, her passion for art was again renewed when her daughters went to college. She has taken many workshops and classes from well-known artists such as Marc Chatov, Greta Schelke, Jim Schelle, Mel Stabin and Tony Van Hasselt, and Kris Meadows. She is a juried member of the Portrait Society of Atlanta and a member of the Portrait Society of America. Her work appears in many private collections.
About The Gallery at Johnson
The Johnson Ferry Gallery is located at 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068, in the third floor Atrium of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. It is a part of the Johnson Ferry Creative Arts Ministry, focused on giving artists a voice in the church and opportunities to use their gifts for the glory of God. and puts on 6-7 art exhibits a year, with one of these exhibits dedicated to a solo show each year. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Sundays during regular worship hours. You can view artwork from previous exhibits at https://www.johnsonferrygallery.com/.
About Rita Pelot
Rita Pelot is a member of the Portrait Society of Atlanta and the Portrait Society of America. Pelot's paintings have been selected for juried shows at the Abernathy Arts Center, the Atlanta Artists Center in Buckhead, Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, the Portrait Society of Atlanta, the Roswell Visual Arts Center, and many private collections. She and her husband Bill live in Marietta, GA with their Boston terrier, Lovey.
For more information about Pelot and her work, visit www.ritapelot.com.
