SMYRNA, GA, 07/03/2022 - DoMo Companies, owners of the hottest frozen desert brand in Metro-Atlanta, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Smyrna, hosted its annual “DoMore” scholarship brunch. During the brunch, (2) two recipients were awarded $1,000 scholarships and (5) five additional recipients unexpectedly received $200 book scholarships.
The recipients, who are all employed throughout DoMo Companies network of businesses, will begin their freshmen year this fall at colleges and universities such as: Kennesaw State University, Georgia Tech, Howard University, Florida A&M University, Belmont University and Tennessee State University.
Managing Partner, Corenza Morris, spoke to attendees and challenged the graduates to go beyond what’s required and to “Do More” in life in order to reach their goals. The scholarship brunch attendees heard inspiring words from Dr. Jonathan Tomlin, Director of Auxiliary Services for Fulton County Schools, and Dr. Lauren Simpson, Executive Director of Adjust Your Crown Mentoring, Incorporated. DoMo Companies plans to triple its scholarship fund and award 10 additional scholarships in 2023.
About DoMo Companies: DoMo Companies is a portfolio of consumer facing small businesses. These businesses were added to the DoMo family by way of start-ups or acquisitions. The company is most known for their partnership to expand Orlando based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice into Metro-Atlanta. The company prides itself for providing safe workplaces for teens and young adults to develop necessary skills to excel in life.
