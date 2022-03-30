Small business owners here in Atlanta and across the southeast region are facing challenges on just about every front. Supply chain disruptions are making it difficult to get the equipment or resources they need to run their businesses – and in many cases, the prices of those items are rising. Some are dealing with employee turnover as a part of the “Great Resignation”. Finally, many companies are trying to balance health and safety concerns, while managing employees both in the office and remotely.
It's not surprising that some businesses these days are looking to find ways to save money.
Comcast’s newly launched mobile phone service for business customers can potentially meet this need. Available to Comcast Business Internet customers, Comcast Business Mobile is a reliable and convenient way for small businesses to stay connected.
When customers utilize their phones on their business Wi-Fi networks or in the range of an Xfinity WiFi hotspot, they don’t have to use cellular data, which can help them save on data charges. When Wi-Fi is not available, customers are automatically connected to the fastest, most reliable network with 5G at no extra cost.
Small business owners can purchase lines for just themselves, or they can include additional lines for their employees. They have a variety of options to purchase data, starting with one gigabit per month, all the way up to unlimited data. Most importantly, they have the ability to shift their data plans as business needs adjust.
Comcast is also offering small business owners the opportunity to save almost $500 a year when they combine the new mobile phone service with their existing services.
