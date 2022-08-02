Celebrate Summer at Perimeter Mall and Cumberland Mall New Sip and Stroll Themed Nights Out Saturdays in August 4 – 8 p.m.
WHAT: Perimeter Mall and Cumberland Mall have the summer itinerary covered with a lineup of free Sip and Stroll events designed to give the community a night out at their local shopping centers.
Each Saturday in August, both properties will activate a Sip and Stroll event outside on the public plaza in front of the mall. And each week will feature FREE food tastings from restaurants located inside the mall, as well as live music from local musicians. Music from 4 to 6 p.m. will be an acoustic act, while 6 – 8 p.m. will welcome a full band. Throughout the month, each Saturday will have a different theme complete with entertainment on-site.
Sip and Stroll Schedules:
Perimeter Mall Event Information– All events will be rain or shine located outside at the front of the mall from 4 to 8 p.m.
· Date Night - August 6
· Girls’ Night Out - August 13
· Family Fun Night - August 20
· Karaoke Night - August 27
· Participating Restaurants at Perimeter: Shake Shack, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Cinco Mexican Cantina, The Cheesecake Factory, Seasons 52 and Breakers Korean Grill & Barbecue
· Live music each week from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit Perimeter Mall website for schedule.
Cumberland Mall Event Information - All events will be rain or shine located at the Fountain Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m.
· Date Night - August 6
· Girls’ Night Out - August 13
· Family Fun Night - August 20
· Karaoke Night - August 27
· Participating Restaurants at Cumberland: Bezoria Mideast Street Eats, The Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano’s Little Italy
· Live music each week from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit CumberlandMall website for schedule.
