Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces another physician led, patient focused practice joining its prestigious group of ENT and Allergy practices, Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia (“CAAG”). The addition of the Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia continues to build SENTA’s already expansive footprint.
“Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgiais pleased to partner with SENTA. We are looking forward with great anticipation to working alongside their esteemed doctors and sharing best practices,” said Eugene Hurwitz, MD, Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia. “SENTA Partners’ outstanding leadership and physician/patient focused mentality will support our practice’s future growth.”
CAAG has thoughtfully grown to encompass 10 clinic locations in the greater Atlanta area. CAAG joins Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, ENT and Allergy Associates of South Georgia, Northwest ENT and Allergy Center, and Piedmont Ear, Nose, Throat and Related Allergy as part of the SENTA alliance. With this latest partnership, SENTA now encompasses 37 doctors and 34 locations across Georgia. Cross Keys Capital, a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the financial advisor to CAAG on the transaction.
“This is a great collaboration bringing additional resources and expertise that will enhance our ability to bring unrivaled state-of-the-art care to patients over a broader geographic range throughout Atlanta and Georgia,” saidAdam Low, CEO, SENTA.
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the Southeast’s finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists. SENTA is physician led and patient focused, providing the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
