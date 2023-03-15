U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has issued an official Senate Commendation to Belisa and Miguel Urbina, founders of Kennesaw-based Ser Familia, for their public service to the Latino community in Atlanta.
They are the first Latino couple honored together for their significant contributions to the Latino community and among a very short list of Latino leaders, including renowned Emory University epidemiologist Dr. Carlos del Rio and longtime community organizer S. America Gruner, to receive such a prestigious recognition.
"We're honored to receive Senator Ossoff's recognition as he continues his historic investments in our Latino community," the couple said in a statement.
The Urbinas have been champions for Latino families for more than 20 years. They founded Ser Familia 22 years ago and the nonprofit, which focuses on behavioral and mental health, has grown dramatically, especially in the last three years.
“Belisa and Miguel Urbina’s dedication to their community is an example of the remarkable contributions of Latinos in Georgia committed to moving our state forward,” Ossoff said.
Here is Sen. Ossoff’s Official U.S. Senate Commendation to Ser Familia:
“Mr. President, I rise today to commend and celebrate Ser Familia, an organization in Atlanta focused on helping Georgia’s Latino families gain the tools and resources to solve challenges and flourish in their communities.
“Natives of Puerto Rico, Belisa and Miguel Urbina co-founded Ser Familia in 2001.
“For more than 20 years, Ser Familia’s vison to assist Latino families reach their full potential and become contributing members of their communities has changed the lives of hundreds of families across Georgia.
“From teaching youth character building and leadership skills to offering counseling services on behavioral and mental health, Ser Familia continues to expand its positive impact on the Latino community by developing programs that are tailored to address the greatest needs of youth, couples, parents, and families.
“Mr. President, as I’ve said before, the State of Georgia is home to a vibrant and diverse Latino community, and I am grateful for the extraordinary contributions of people like Belisa and Miguel Urbina who work tirelessly every single day to guarantee that all members of the Latino community have access to opportunities that help them thrive.
“I’ve enjoyed working closely with Belisa and Miguel to deliver the resources to help Ser Familia open a family resource center in Clayton County, helping expand their comprehensive services to the community.
“I join with our Latino community to commemorate the remarkable work and contributions of Ser Familia to the Atlanta community, the State of Georgia, and the United States. Their leadership is a reminder of the outstanding contributions of Latino Americans who are committed to moving Georgia and our country forward.
“Mr. President, as Georgia’s U.S. Senator, it is my honor to recognize commend Belisa and Miguel Urbina for their service on behalf of Georgia’s Latino families.”
