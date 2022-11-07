Marietta, GA (November 7, 2022) — Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and the requests from the kids to visit Santa have already begun. Daydreams of creating their list and proudly marching up to Santa’s lap for a visit are quickly met with the realization of what this means for you as a parent. Cue the thoughts of sitting in traffic, driving to the mall, trying to find a parking space, and waiting in line for a rushed (and expensive) picture and conversation. This year you can give your child that magical experience, without all the headaches and expenditures! The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, powered by Keller Williams, is hosting its annual event, Sweets With Santa, on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. This FREE event will include pictures with Santa, a trackless train, a balloon artist, yummy sweets, and more! We will also have some special pups here, available for adoption! Speaking of pets, they are also welcome and there will be refreshments for them as well! (Please note: all pets must be up to date on vaccinations and must be friendly around other animals, people and children.) Visit our website, www.janiceoverbeck.com to RSVP today, then mark your calendar and save yourself the stress this year! The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team office is located at 2249 Roswell Rd. in Marietta.
