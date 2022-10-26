ATLANTA (OCTOBER 26, 2022) — The Interlock, the premiere mixed-use property developed by SJC Ventures in the heart of West Midtown Atlanta, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, on November 11.
Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group Virtual Reality gameplay and competitive socializing to the next level.
“Atlanta is, by far, the Sandbox VR location we’ve received the most requests to open,” said Steve Zhao, founder of Sandbox VR. “We are thrilled the Atlanta community has welcomed us with open arms and proud to partner with SJC Ventures to open our newest location in The Interlock, one of the hottest entertainment areas in this vibrant city.”
“Sandbox VR is the perfect addition to our dynamic lineup of tech-infused entertainment options at The Interlock,” said Jeff Garrison, partner at SJC Ventures. “This space is a magnet for high end first to market tenants and I have no doubt that residents and visitors in West Midtown will love this new addition.”
Sandbox VR’s location at The Interlock is a 5,500-square-foot entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay called “holodecks.” Each holodeck enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.
Guests choose from any of six exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:
● Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE
○ The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!
● Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE
○ Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.
● Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE
○ Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.
● Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE
○ Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.
● Star Trek: Discovery - Images available HERE
○ Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.
● UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE
○ Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.
Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by over 15,000 guests worldwide! It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.
Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.
Guests who book their experience at the new Sandbox VR by November 10 will pay only $39 per person, an exclusive pre-opening savings of nearly 30%. Plus, they will automatically be entered to win free Sandbox VR visits for a year. These bonuses celebrate the new location and are only available before doors open.
To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/atlanta/. For more information about The Interlock, please visit its website at https://theinterlockatl.com/.
Photos: Experiences (Game Imagery) // Players (Action Shots)
Videos
Logos
###
ABOUT SANDBOX VR
Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in 30 locations and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.
About The Interlock
Developed by SJC Ventures, Phase 1 of The Interlock is a nine-acre mixed-use property that is walkable from end-to-end. With a carefully curated and versatile mix of tenants, The Interlock boasts 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 luxury apartments and 18 townhomes, 70 single family homes and the 161-room Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Phase 2, under construction now, will include a 42,500-square-foot Publix grocery store and an additional 186,000 square feet of office, 40,000 square feet of retail space and Georgia Tech student housing.
The development’s other amenity-rich elements include the public Highline Park, the first Puttshack in the nation and Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), a 38,000-square-foot rooftop consisting of a full-service Restaurant, a 1,200-square-foot resort-style Pool and cabanas, an outdoor bar and gathering Grove, and a 150-person covered event pavilion. The Interlock also houses a 50,000-square-foot incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork’s co-working space.
Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, The Interlock offers unparalleled entertainment and dining options and is ideally situated within a 5-minute walk to everything in the heart of West Midtown.
Contacts for Sandbox VR:
Dacyl Armendariz
Whipsmart Communications
Contact for SJC Ventures/The Interlock:
Candice Brown-McElyea
One Eight Oh PR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.