ROSWELL, GA — Rugby ATL and Swift School partnered on the Rookie Rugby program, teaching Swift School students the fundamentals of rugby. The in-school clinic marked the first time Rugby ATL has integrated the program into a school’s curriculum.
The visit allowed Rugby ATL’s players and coaches to interact with a unique student population. Students at Swift School have dyslexia and related language-based learning differences and receive remediation each day. Swift School students learn to leverage their strengths, advocate relentlessly, and celebrate success.
In each 50-minute PE class, Swift School’s students participated in four stations to learn the basics of rugby. The players and coaches introduced the game in a safe and engaging, non-contact way. Students became familiar with the shape and size of a rugby ball, how to pass and carry the ball, and techniques for pulling the flag. The class ended with an intense game of ultimate rugby or hungry, hungry hippos – rugby style. Rugby ATL also left equipment for Swift School students to continue their rugby exposure.
“Spending the day with Rugby ATL’s players and coaches was an incredible opportunity for our second through eighth-grade students," said Lindsey Daniell, Swift School's Physical Education Teacher. "The students were inspired by the exceptional abilities of the players and looked up to them as role models. The exposure to a new sport via the Rookie Rugby Program was a fantastic initiative that allowed our students to broaden their horizons. The character-building lessons in teamwork, maintaining a positive attitude, and striving for excellence were invaluable. The equipment given to Swift School will allow me to incorporate rugby into physical education classes in the coming years. I cannot thank Rugby ATL enough for investing in the lives of our students today.”
Swift School serves students with average to above-average IQs who have a primary diagnosis of dyslexia. The students’ ability to learn a new sport quickly wowed Rugby ATL’s players and coaches.
“The students matched our enthusiasm and quickly picked up on the techniques,” said Coach Blake Bradford. “We brought some fun games, and the kids were great. There was a lot of good competition.”
Like every Major League Rugby team, Rugby ATL is committed to growing the sport through future generations. The Rookie Rugby program is an interactive and educational way to create interest in rugby among the younger generation. The United States of America will host the Men’s Rugby World Cup (2031) and the Women’s Rugby World Cup (2033) within the next ten years.
“It was great to be part of Swift School’s PE classes today,” said Coach Bradford. “I can’t think of a better group of students to experience the Rookie Rugby program for the first time than the bright young minds at Swift School. The program is a grassroots initiative to grow interest in the game and get students excited about rugby at a young age, and the students embraced learning in a hands-on way. Our whole team had a blast.”
Rugby ATL is in fourth place in the MLR Eastern Conference standings and returns to Silverbacks Park on May 20 home to take on the Dallas Jackals. Tickets and more information are available here.
