Thornton Center Will Host Rome's Only Pop-Culture and Comics Convention
ROME, GA (October 12, 2021) – After the inaugural event was canceled due to coronavirus, fans of pop-culture and comic books will finally come together on November 6 to celebrate a day of fandom at CoosaCon, Rome's only comic convention, and first in more than 20 years!
Attendees will be treated to celebrity guests, actors, and writers, as well as gaming events, costume contests and discussion panels. Special guests include actor Ming Chen from AMC's Comics Book Men, voice actor Carey Means from Cartoon Network's Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Brak Show, Marvel artist Alex Ogle, and several actors from AMC's hit TV show The Walking Dead.
CoosaCon is also partnering with POPS! For Patients, a charitable organization that distributes the popular POPS! figures to sick children in hospitals across the country. POPS! figures collected at CoosaCon will be donated to the pediatrics ward of Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Attendees that donate a brand-new POPS! figure at the door will be given free admittance for the event.
CoosaCon takes place Nov. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Thornton Center located at 102 N. Floyd Park Road. in Rome, Ga.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.coosacon.com/tickets
The event features more than 40 vendors, artists, and crafters, as well as actors/celebrities who will greet fans, sign autographs, provide photo-ops, and participate in panel presentations. This is a family-friendly and kid-oriented event.
All events can be found by visiting http://www.coosacon.com/events
Scheduled events include the following:
• The Walking Dead Actor's Panel, featuring Indiana Sifuentes, Savana Wehunt Rithmire, Don Teems, Michelle Helmeczy, Greg Crews and Craig Patterson
• Costume Contests for both children and adults, with prizes
• Free Board-Gaming hosted by the Rome Board Gamers group
• Magic The Gathering Tournament (Commander format) hosted by West Rome Trading Company
Special Guests include:
All Special Guest information can be found by visiting http://www.coosacon.com/guests
Ming Chen - Ming Chen, is an American actor, podcaster, reality television personality, and webmaster associated with Kevin Smith. He starred in the AMC reality series Comic Book Men for seven seasons. He also co-hosts the I Sell Comics! podcast with Mike Zapcic.
Ming has had acting roles in more than a dozen film and TV productions including Comic Book Men, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Dogma.
Carey Means - Carey Means is an American voice artist and actor best known for playing Frylock on the Adult Swim show Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Thundercleese on The Brak Show. He has also performed in several theatrical musicals and plays, including South Pacific, Two Trains Running, A Soldier’s Play, and Waiting for Godot. He currently provides the voice of Jonah Bishop on the Nickelodeon series Welcome to the Wayne.
Alex Ogle - Alex Ogle is a freelance illustrator who's projects have included promotional art for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mainly posters and t-shirts for Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Alex also works on comic books, he has inked Edgar Allan Poe’s Snifter of Terror Season 2 #1 published by Ahoy Comics and Illustrated 6 issues of Hero Cats: Midnight Over Stellar City at Action Lab Entertainment. Currently Alex has a series of episodes of his comic "The Changing Tales" releaed weekly on the Macroverse Mobile App.
Drew Geraci - Drew Geraci has been an active artist/inker for every major comic book publisher for over 25 years, working on hundreds of comics. Highlights include Birds of Prey, Nightwing, JLA, Avengers, 52, Batman, Sojourn, Final Crisis, Green Lantern Corps, Thor, Captain America, Infinite Crisis, Future’s End, Captain Marvel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Flash, Gen13, Iron Man, Legion of Superheroes, Wonder Woman, Way of the Rat, Star Wars, Superman, Mass Effect and many more.
Drew has also done promotional art for the movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s The Avengers and Marvel children’s books for Disney Worldwide Publishing.
Indiana Sifuentes - Indiana Sifuentes is a Mexican-born American actor/choreographer who is easily recognized from his four seasons as a Savior on The Walking Dead, and as “Mexican Jerry” from the movie “TAG” (2018).
Greg Crews - Greg Crews is an Atlanta-based actor who has in more than 200 major film and TV productions. Fans remember Greg as “The Snoring Guy” in The Walking Dead, but he’s also appeared in The Hunger Games, Jumanji, Divergent, The Vampire Diaries and countless other shows and films.
Don Teems – Don Teems has worked on AMC’s The Walking Dead as more than 25 featured walkers. Some of his zombies appear on t-shirts, mugs, cards and various other merchandise. Don is also featured on The Walking Dead pinball machine. He has appeared in more than 100 other TV and film projects including The Hunger Games Catching Fire, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, Anchorman 2, Dumb and Dumber To, Identity Theft, Trouble with the Curve, The Change Up, and most recently, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.
Dan Jolley – Dan Jolley began writing professionally at age 19. Starting out in comic books, Dan has worked for major publishers such as DC (Firestorm), Marvel (Dr. Strange), Dark Horse (Aliens), and Image (G.I. Joe). He soon branched out into licensed-property novels (Star Trek), film novelizations (Iron Man), and original novels, including the Middle Grade urban fantasy series Five Elements, the urban sci-fi Gray Widow Trilogy, and the “Southernfried Stephen King” mystery-thriller The Storm.
Dan began writing for video games in 2007, and has contributed storylines, characters, and dialogue to titles such as Transformers: War for Cybertron, Prototype 2, and Dying Light, among others. His latest work includes the Middle Grade urban fantasy audiobook House of Teeth, and the Middle Grade post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel series Bad Tide Rising
Jason Flowers – Jason Flowers is a full-time Freelance Comic Book Artist from Atlanta, GA. Currently illustrating his new creator owned books Bounty Bullfrog and Demon Blood. Recent work includes covers on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 and #99 of the regular series from IDW, Black Friday #1 for Scout Comics, as well as his creator-owned graphic novel, A.A.I Wars published by CALIBER COMICS. He has illustrated numerous sketch card sets for UPPER DECK and TOPPS CARDS for companies like DISNEY, MARVEL, and TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX. Other comic book work has been published in IMAGE COMICS, DEVILS DUE, ARCANA COMICS, BLACK THUMB COMICS and OCT-INK PRESS.
