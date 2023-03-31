Rockhaven Homes, metro Atlanta’s second-largest private home builder, has won the Platinum Builder Award from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. The annual award acknowledges outstanding performance in the new home construction industry, and honors builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing.
“It is exciting to see Rockhaven Homes honored by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty as an industry leader in building spacious, well designed and high-quality homes for today’s home buyers,” said Kristen Dentler, marketing director of Rockhaven Homes. “Rockhaven Homes is committed to building homes for first-time and move-up buyers in communities throughout metro Atlanta.”
Rockhaven Homes recently announced the opening of four new Atlanta communities with a fifth one opening soon. Together, the new communities are bringing much-needed new home inventory to the region with homes offered at attainable prices, starting in the low $300s for potential home buyers. All of the new homes feature smart-home ready technology, 9-foot first-floor ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, oversized closet in the primary bedroom and more. www.RockhavenGA.com
About Rockhaven Homes
Rockhaven Homes is Georgia’s second-largest privately-owned new home builder, according to the 2023 Atlanta Business Chronicle Book of Lists. With 25 years of real estate development and home building experience, Rockhaven Homes is known for its neighborhoods of high-quality single-family homes and townhomes located in and around the greater Atlanta region. The award-winning company’s leadership team is committed to providing customers with incomparable consistency, dedication and quality in every aspect of the home building process, to ensure a superior home buying experience. www.RockhavenGA.com
About 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
2-10 HBW offers the most comprehensive coverage for home systems and appliances, and an industry-leading insurance-backed structural warranty for new construction. Participating homeowners have access to a network of over 6,000 authorized, independent service contractors, as well as to a homeowner’s portal, to request service, manage their accounts and renew the service agreement.
