With 25 years of real estate development and home building experience, Rockhaven Homes is known for its neighborhoods of high-quality single-family homes and townhomes located in and around the greater Atlanta region.
Rockhaven Homes was ranked the second-largest privately-held homebuilder in Georgia, in the 2023 Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Book of Lists by closing 666 homes. The firm is ranked number six in size, when publicly-held companies are included in the statewide ranking. www.RockhavenGA.com.
“Georgia has always had a consistent demand for well-built, thoughtfully-designed homes and townhomes in attractive neighborhoods,” said Christopher Harris, Founder and CEO of Rockhaven Homes. “We are able to secure land in strong growth corridors throughout the Atlanta area. This allows us to build and create communities that offer a superior lifestyle experience for first time home buyers.”
Rockhaven Homes was founded in 1998 and builds single-family homes and townhomes known for their smart home technology, spacious floorplans, and competitive prices. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Rockhaven Homes has built in over 70 communities throughout Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall and Jackson Counties. To learn more, visit www.RockhavenGA.com.
About Rockhaven Homes
