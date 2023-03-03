All of the new homes under construction in Rockhaven Homes' new Atlanta communities feature smart-home ready technology, 9-foot first-floor ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, oversized closet in the primary bedroom and more.
In one of the tightest real estate markets in years, Rockhaven Homes has recently opened four new single-family home communities within Atlanta’s city limits, with a fifth community scheduled to open later this year. Rockhaven Homes, metro Atlanta’s second-largest private home builder, is bringing much-needed new home inventory to the region with homes offered at attainable prices, starting in the low $300s for potential home buyers. www.rockhavenga.com/new-homes/atlanta-ga/
“Rockhaven Homes is an industry leader in building spacious, well designed and high-quality homes in the most convenient locations for today’s home buyers,” said Kristin Dentler, marketing director of Rockhaven Homes. “There is a very low number of homes for sale in the City of Atlanta, especially at this price point, new or resale. Rockhaven Homes is committed to building homes for first-time and move-up buyers in Atlanta as well as in other communities throughout Georgia.”
The new home communities are:
Broadlands, 494 Hancock Dr., Atlanta, GA 30354 (46 homes) Reserve at South River Gardens, 602 South River Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 (69 homes) Tell River, 4016 Riverchess Dr., Atlanta, GA 30331 (57 homes) Thomasville Estate, 1048 Thomasville Estates Rd., SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 (29 homes) COMING SOON: Southgate, 2198 Cormac Street, East Point, GA 30344 (32 homes)
All of the new homes feature smart-home ready technology, 9-foot first-floor ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, oversized closet in the primary bedroom and more.
About Rockhaven Homes
Rockhaven Homes is Georgia’s second-largest privately-owned new home builder, according to the 2023 Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Book of Lists. With 25 years of real estate development and home building experience, Rockhaven Homes is known for its neighborhoods of high-quality single-family homes and townhomes located in and around the greater Atlanta region. The award-winning company’s leadership team is committed to providing customers with incomparable consistency, dedication and quality in every aspect of the home building process, to ensure a superior home buying experience. www.RockhavenGA.com
