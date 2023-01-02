Resolve to Go Vegan in January! Mellow Mushroom Rolls into 2023 with “Build Your Own Vegan Pizza,” Highlights Plant-Based Menu Options
With the new year and customers’ renewed focus on health, Mellow Mushroom, the originator of hand-tossed, stone-baked classic Southern pizza, is introducing a “Build Your Own Vegan Pizza” option to the Build Your Own Pizza section of its menu. The launch comes in support of Veganuary, which encourages people to follow a vegan diet for the month of January.
A plant-based diet can improve your health and support environmental sustainability. Mellow Mushroom is supporting nonprofit Veganuary by providing many options for vegan guests. These include making it easy by offering delicious vegan pies, vegan ingredients, a dedicated online vegan menu category and, beginning in January 2023, a new dining room vegan menu.
With 19 ingredients on the new “build your own vegan pizza” section, diners can create a custom vegan pizza to fit their preferred tastes and dietary needs. They can select ingredients that include tempeh and Follow Your Heart® dairy free cheese.
“Mellow Mushroom is delighted to launch our “Build Your Own Vegan Pizza” option just in time for Veganuary,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “At Mellow Mushroom, we take pride in the inclusive nature of our menu offerings, and our ability to serve delicious pies, salads, and munchies that accommodate dietary needs and preferences while maintaining great quality.”
Other vegan menu options include:
Vegan Veg Out and Vegan Cheese PizzasVegan Greek and Enlightened Spinach SaladsVegan Pretzels made with Mellow Appalachian spring water dough and served with a choice of Mellow Red Sauce or classic yellow mustardVegan Avocado HoagieVegan Tempeh Hoagie
"We all have the power to make the world a little kinder, greener and healthier this new year. It’s great to see restaurants like Mellow Mushroom embracing this opportunity and providing planet-friendly vegan options that showcase how delicious, varied, and satisfying vegan food can be!" said Wendy Matthews, Veganuary US Director.
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.
About Veganuary
Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2022 campaign, more than 629,000 people took our pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 1500 new vegan products and menu options were launched in our key campaign countries. For more information, visit: https://veganuary.com/.
###
