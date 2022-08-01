More than 7,500 Greater Atlanta residents are expected to raise heart health awareness and funds for the American Heart Association's 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk on Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Battery Atlanta.
Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, has been selected as the chair of the event. Comcast Business is part of the Comcast Central Division, headquartered at The Battery Atlanta and one of metro Atlanta's top employers. Comcast Business will serve as the event presenting sponsor for the second year.
"Comcast Business is dedicated to serving our customers and employees and we are proud to support AHA's mission of creating and sustaining heart-healthy communities,” said Buzzelli. “The Battery is our home and Comcast Business is looking forward to engaging and partnering with heart walk participants to positively change the landscape of heart disease and stroke in the Atlanta community.”
About 2,150 Americans die from heart disease from cardiovascular disease daily – the number one killer in the United States. Stroke is also a leading cause of severe disability and claims the lives of nearly 219,000 each year.
Greater Atlanta Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and take steps to improve heart health by walking at the event.
Each time someone laces up their shoes or forms a team to participate in the Heart Walk, they are instrumental in innovative breakthroughs. Every donation helps create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents and the mechanical heart pump which help extend the life of patients.
"The American Heart Association has carved a place in the history of health by saying yes to progressing lifesaving science," said Marcus Brown, MD, An interventional cardiologist with Northside Hospital and Metro Atlanta Board President. "The science of how we respond to heart disease and stroke has progressed tremendously. With a new generation lacing up their shoes to participate in the Heart Walk, I am excited to see the big solutions to come."
Additional 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk sponsors include Northside Hospital, ADP, Southern Company, Wellstar Health System, Emory Healthcare, Home Depot, SA White Oil Company, Clover Health and Burns and McDonnell.
The 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is open to the community as all are welcome to participate. Those who walk are committed to funding research that keeps hearts beating. The Association is calling on Atlanta's communities to take a step toward better health.
The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities nationwide. Nearly one million people walk each year walk for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke. This year, the event will feature live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks, a special tribute area and more. Individuals and teams can register online at www.GreaterAtlantaHeartWalk.org or call (678) 224-2000 for more information.
