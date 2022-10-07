Red Oak Art Festival Returns to South Fulton Oct. 15

The Annual Red Oak Art Festival returns to the City of South Fulton on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12pm-6pm. The outdoor event is produced in partnership with the South Fulton Institute for Art, Culture, and the Environment and the South Fulton Public Art Commission.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – The Annual Red Oak Art Festival returns to the City of South Fulton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The outdoor event is produced in partnership with the South Fulton Institute for Art, Culture, and the Environment and the South Fulton Public Art Commission.
Now in its second year, the festival attracts artists, artisans, and live performers from across the region. This year’s musical lineup includes performances by Mausiki Scales and Common Ground Collective, Planet Alstarz, local cellist Jenn Cornell, and classical guitarist Gladius.
A performance by the Atlanta Drum Academy is also planned. Members of the academy have been featured in film and television, including NBC’s Little Big Shots. Youth attending the festival will have an opportunity to participate in a free drum clinic with the nationally renowned group.
“This year’s festival is an interactive experience for the entire family,” said Caitlin King, manager of the Red Oak District Main Street program. “We have so much creative talent in the area, and we’re excited for people from across metro Atlanta to come out and enjoy the work of the participating artists as well as take advantage of the opportunities we’ll have for them to make their own art.”
The festival will feature the work of both emerging and established local artists, including Ashley Bella, Douglas Brown, Ania Kelley and Leonard Chapman. Additionally, festival organizers have expanded the number of vendors offering handmade items and broadened the variety of food options to include Epik Sauce, Smoothée, Munich Event Group, La La’s Lemonade, Sandtown Pub and Superior Vegan.
Red Oak was designated a historic district in 2020 by the City of South Fulton. Since the launch of the Main Street program locally, Red Oak has become a hub for art and entertainment in South Fulton. Earlier this year, the district hosted monthly farmers’ markets, a “screen on the green” movie night, live improv comedy and a Prince tribute concert. The art festival is the culmination of the district’s 2022 event series.
The Red Oak Art Festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3300 Roosevelt Highway, South Fulton, Ga. 30349. The event and parking are free. Tickets and more information are available at www.redoakdistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.