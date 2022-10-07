Red Oak Art Festival Returns to South Fulton Oct. 15

The Annual Red Oak Art Festival returns to the City of South Fulton on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12pm-6pm. The outdoor event is produced in partnership with the South Fulton Institute for Art, Culture, and the Environment and the South Fulton Public Art Commission.
