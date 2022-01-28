TULSA, Okla. (Jan. 27, 2022) QuikTrip (QT), one of the nation’s leading convenience and gasoline retailers, has teamed up with SNL director Paul Briganti to create and broadcast a nostalgic, full-length 90s throwback sitcom, "Snackle Steals the Show".
“Our ‘Snackle Steals the Show’ episode pays homage to many of our favorite 90s shows while highlighting that QuikTrip is more than a gas station,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker-Treat. “By reimagining these classic shows, it gave us a fun and unique way to engage with our customers.”
The episode will be available for streaming on QuikTrip’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages as well as DeejayKnight's Twitch livestream on Friday,January 28 at 7 p.m. CST.
"Snackle Steals the Show" will airlive on Saturday, January 29 across several QT markets including:
· St. Louis, Mo.’s ABC channel, KDNL, at 11 a.m. CST
· Des Moines, Iowa’s FOX channel, KDSM, at 11 a.m. CST
· Atlanta’s CW channel, WUPA, at 11 a.m. EST
· Dallas' CW channel, KDAF, at 11 a.m. CST
· Charlotte, N.C.’s CW channel, WCCB, at 11:30 a.m. EST
· Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.’s MyNetworkTV channel, WMYA, at 9:30 a.m. EST
· Phoenix's CW channel, KASW, at 11 a.m. MST
· Tulsa, Okla.’s CW channel, KQCW, at 11:30 a.m. CST
· Tucson, Ariz.’s CW channel, KWBA, at 11 a.m. CST
· Kansas City’s NBC channel, KSHB, at 11 a.m. CST
· Wichita, Kan.’s FOX channel, KSAS, at 11 a.m. CST
QT has also launched other platforms for customers to visit to enjoy the 90s nostalgia including three unique 30-second promos on QuikTrip's YouTube playlist, a Pandora station, and also a BuzzFeed quiz.
About QuikTrip
QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900+ stores in 14 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating five percent of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With more than 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service. To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.
