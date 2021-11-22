PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 2021
Press Release: The CE Shop is the One-Stop Shop for Georgia Real Estate Agents’ Educational Needs
DENVER, Nov. 22, 2021 — The CE Shop, the leading provider of professional education, is proud to be the one-stop shop for Georgia real estate agents, whether they need Pre-Licensing, Exam Prep, Post-Licensing, or Continuing Education.
The CE Shop’s convenient online courses were designed with Georgia agents’ long-term success in mind. They offer a wide range of award-winning products written by industry experts, including:
All 75 hours of Pre-Licensing education needed to obtain a Georgia Salesperson License
All 60 hours of Pre-Licensing education needed to obtain a Georgia Broker License
Exam Prep Edge, an online study experience designed to help students ace their Georgia Salesperson licensing exam on the first try
All 25 hours of Post-Licensing education that new Georgia agents are required to complete within their first year of licensure
All 36 hours of Continuing Education required for agents to renew their Georgia real estate license every four years
On average, an agent in Georgia makes more than $99,000 annually, according to Indeed — meaning there's never been a better time to invest in a career in real estate, and The CE Shop is here to help. Its students report a 96% satisfaction rating in their end-of-course surveys and boast an industry-leading national pass rate on their real estate licensing exams.
The CE Shop’s dedication to helping its students build rewarding careers doesn’t end with its curriculum. The company also offers a diverse catalog of free resources within its Agent Essentials library, including blogs, ebooks, videos, podcasts, and webinars, some of which were created specifically for Georgia real estate professionals. Check out informative and entertaining blogs such as “iBuying in Atlanta and Its Impact on the Real Estate Market” or “Doggone Good: Atlanta Dog Parks Pet-Loving Clients Dig.” Agent Essentials keeps real estate professionals up to date on trending industry topics, new tech tools, and so much more.
Additionally, The CE Shop also fosters community among Southern agents through its Facebook group for working real estate agents in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
For an overview of The CE Shop’s Georgia course offerings and Georgia-specific resources, visit TheCEShop.com/Georgia/GA-Real-Estate
About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online courses available in all 50 states and D.C. Whether it’s Pre-Licensing, Exam Prep, Post-Licensing, or Continuing Education, The CE Shop produces quality education for real estate professionals across the nation. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
The CE Shop Press
303.906.4873
