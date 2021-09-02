Hobson & Hobson, P.C. is thrilled to announce the addition of former judge Mr. John Sumner to the firm as General Counsel and Director of Arbitration Services in its Marietta office. The addition of John is a part of the firm’s continued growth and commitment to providing high-quality representation to its clients.
“We are beyond excited to have John Sumner join the Hobson & Hobson team. His experience as an attorney and 20 years as a judge in Cherokee County brings a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to our team,” said the firm CEO/Owner Sarah Hobson. “We are looking forward to working alongside John as we continue to represent our clients with the utmost integrity and willingness to protect their futures.”
John holds a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. He practiced as a trial attorney from 1987-2001 which included domestic law, appeals, child representation, juvenile courts, etc. John was appointed by designation as a Superior Court Judge from 2001-2021 by Hon Frank Mills, Hon. Jackson Harris, Hon. Ellen McElyea, Hon. David Cannon, Jr, and Hon. M. Anthony Baker in all areas of Superior Court jurisdiction with an emphasis in family law matters.
John was the president of the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges from 2015-2016. By executive order appointments from Governor Nathan Deal, State of Georgia, John served on the Nominating Committee Georgia Child Advocate 2013, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative State Steering Committee 2015, and the Juvenile Justice Incentive Grant Program State Funding Committee 2016. In addition, John has been involved in a variety of programs throughout Georgia that focus on serving local families by providing resources and treatment for high and medium at-risk youth.
“To say John already has an accomplished and amazing career and made such a large impact on our community is an understatement. We are honored to have him join our team and continue to make a difference in the lives of many more families for years to come,” stated Owner Chris Hobson.
Hobson & Hobson, P.C. is a family law firm helping individuals and families through a variety of family law cases including but not limited to divorce, custody and child support modifications, legitimation, grandparent’s rights, contempt actions, and same-sex family law matters.
For more information about John Sumner and Hobson & Hobson P.C., visit thehobsonlawfirm.com.
