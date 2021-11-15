Abbott & Abbott, P.C., a boutique family law firm in Marietta, Georgia, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Heather Logan, Esq. as Partner of the firm. Alongside Mrs. Logan’s promotion, the firm has changed its name to Abbott, Abbott & Logan, P.C. acknowledging the significant, and ongoing contributions of the firms’ now three Partners: B.J. Abbott, Parri Abbott, and Heather Logan.
Mr. Abbott, when asked about Mrs. Logan’s becoming Partner stated, “Heather has been an intricate and invaluable member of this firm for more than five years. Her passion and expertise in family law continues to provide clients with the highest level of representation and has certainly brought her to where she is today. Her ability to advocate for her clients has even gained her the prestigious recognition in Georgia as a Super Lawyer’s “Rising Star,” an award reserved only for a small and exclusive group of lawyers statewide. We are very proud to have Heather as Partner and for her to continue representing our clients so well!”
After earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, Mrs. Logan attended law school at the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. In 2016, Mrs. Logan, a north Atlanta native, returned to Marietta to join the team at Abbott & Abbott, P.C. where she focuses her practice solely in the area of family law and domestic litigation, specializing in providing active representation and consultation to her clients.
Aside from work, Mrs. Logan lives in the metro-Atlanta area with her husband, son, and two dogs.
Abbott, Abbott & Logan P.C. is a family law firm with over 45 years of combined experience that provides aggressive representation in all matters of family law including but not limited to divorce, child custody and support, modifications, legitimation, paternity, and same-sex matters.
For more information about Heather Logan and Abbott, Abbott & Logan, P.C. please visit www.AbbottLoganLaw.com.
