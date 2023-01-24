Local hunger relief group provides snacks for students at Sedalia Park Elementary
Marietta, GA, January 23, 2023: PORCH-Marietta, an all-volunteer organization that donates food to Marietta food pantries, launched a new program called PORCH for Schools to support students in Marietta. PORCH for Schools gets healthy snack foods into the hands of children who need them the most, so they can focus on learning. Through a collaboration with Julie Lance, School Social Worker, and thanks to financial contributions from local groups and individuals, PORCH-Marietta provided 37 cases of snacks to Sedalia Park Elementary School so that students can keep both body and mind nourished, eliminating distraction due to hunger.
"Our holiday giving campaign raised enough funds to buy snacks for Sedalia Park Elementary students who didn't bring a snack from home this semester," said Liz Platner, PORCH-Marietta Chapter Leader. "We hope to restock their snack shelves in August and include additional schools as our budget allows. People can help us continue this program by making a tax deductible contribution at https://porchcommunities.org/porch-marietta." Businesses interested in becoming a PORCH for Schools sponsor can reach out for more information.
PORCH Communities was started in 2011 in Chapel Hill, and there are now 26 chapters in 8 states serving their local communities. PORCH chapters have gathered and distributed more than $7.8 million worth of food to neighbors in need. The PORCH-Marietta chapter was founded in February 2022.
Contributing non-perishable food to the Center for Family Resources and Brumby Elementary Food Pantry on a monthly basis is the flagship program of PORCH-Marietta. To date, PORCH-Marietta has donated over 12,000 pounds of food to these pantries. They collect food via monthly neighborhood food drives, based on customized wish lists from the 2 pantries. Neighbors put the requested groceries out on their porch and volunteers pick it up and deliver it to the pantries. Currently there are 14 Marietta neighborhoods participating. We would love to add your neighborhood to our team! Contact us at marietta@porchcommunities.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.