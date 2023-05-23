Play, located in Smyrna, GA, an Integrated Marketing Agency, with extensive planning, strategy, digital, and design capabilities, was recently named as the winner of four Awards of Excellence and one Award of Distinction at the Communicator Awards.
The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts received around 3,000 entries for the 29th Annual Communicator Awards. Entries came from across the US and around the world. The Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most esteemed awards programs recognizing excellence in the communication arts.
Play submitted several of their projects for consideration and was thrilled to be recognized in several categories. In the B2B Marketing & Communications category, Play won for three websites. Phoenix Air received an Award of Excellence in the General-Transportation classification. Kilpatrick Townsend Recruiting and SW&A were both honored with an Award of Excellence in the General-Professional Services classification. Play’s video production for Kilpatrick Townsend’s Holiday Message also garnered an Award of Excellence. In addition, TalentServed’s website won an Award of Distinction. All the awards, credits and associated links can be viewed at www.communicatorawards.com.
“It is always great to be recognized for our work,” said Play’s Owner and Creative Director, Brett Player. “Our team works very hard to execute on a high level. We want to deliver award winning services and executions with every project. But it’s the impact we have on our clients’ goals that is the ultimate prize.”
The awards were announced at a special ceremony in New York, NY on May 2, 2023. The 29th Annual Communicator Awards received entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative & communications professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms. The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.
ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS:
The Communicator Awards is a global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design.
ABOUT PLAY
Founded in 2003, Play, LLC, is a brand and marketing agency based in Smyrna, GA serving both local and national clients. Play believes in using the sense of wonder to capture a business’s essence and to create optimal opportunity for audience engagement. An award-winning firm, Play has received more than 20 business & marketing industry awards for its impactful client work. Experience matters, and each Play team member uses their decade-plus of expertise to produce brand strategy, design, media planning/buying, advertising & marketing, digital marketing & development, search engine marketing, social media and public relations (PR). For more information visit www.goplaydesign.com and connect with the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
