PETSMART CHARITIES NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEKEND

KITTY ANGEL RESCUE CONNECTS ADOPTABLE PETS WITH LOVING HOMES DURING

PETSMART CHARITIES NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK

November 7-13, 2022

 

November 3, 2022, Atlanta, GA — Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. Kitty Angel Rescue is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Kennesaw PetSmart and Hiram PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 7-13.

 

During the in-store event, Kitty Angel Rescue invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.  

 

To view all available pets for adoption, please visit www.kittyangelrescue.org. All cats and kittens available for adoption are spayed or neutered and fully vetted.

 

“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Sr. Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “When you adopt a pet, you also help shelters make more room for others in need. We’re thankful for Kitty Angel Rescue’s partnership in preparing pets for the best start in their new homes.”

 

WHEN/WHERE:

 

KENNESAW PETSMART

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

 

Monday - Thursday: 4pm – 8pm

Friday: 2pm – 8pm

Saturday - Sunday: 11am – 6pm

 

HIRAM PETSMART

4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway

Hiram, GA 30141

 

Friday: 2pm – 8pm

Saturday – Sunday: 11am – 6pm

 

 

 

 

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

 

Connect with PetSmart Charities on social media:

 

Instagram: @PetSmartCharities

Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs

Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities

YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc

 

                                                                            

MEDIA CONTACT:

 

Leigh Darity                                                   

404-272-8962

kittyangelrescueinc@gmail.com

24-Hour PetSmart Charities                                                  

Mediarelations@petsmart.com
