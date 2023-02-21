Kitty Angel Rescue Brings Adoptable Pets in Need of Loving Homes During
PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week
In-Person Adoption Events to Take Place at Local PetSmart Stores March 6 - 12
February 20, 2023 – POWDER SPRINGS, GA: Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. Today, pets are staying in shelters longer and many local shelters are struggling with stretched budgets and limited staffing. In partnership with PetSmart Charities, Kitty Angel Rescue will bring adoptable pets to Hiram PetSmart and Kennesaw PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place March 6 - 12, 2023.
During the in-store event, Kitty Angel Rescue invites pet lovers to make room in their homes for pets in need. To view all available pets for adoption, please visit www.kittyangelrescue.org.
“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet in need what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Sr. Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Pets with special needs, such as those recovering from injuries or living with limb differences, trauma recovery or physical limitations make wonderful additions to families. These resilient pets have a lot to teach us about the joy and value of caregiving.”
PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is a special time during the year. PetSmart stores feature adoptable pets to meet and cuddle in spacious areas, and staff and volunteers are on-hand to make introductions and answer questions. Potential pet parents can also learn about the products and services they’ll need for the best possible start with their new family members.
“We are excited about PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week where we can connect even more great pets with great homes! Come join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly cat and kitten adoption event. We will be offering amazing adoption specials, giveaways, prizes and more,” said Leigh Darity, Executive Director at Kitty Angel Rescue.
WHEN/WHERE:
Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:
PETSMART LOCATION
ADOPTION EVENT HOURS
March 6-12, 2023
HIRAM PETSMART
4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
Hiram, GA 30141
678-567-0583
Monday – Thursday: 4pm – 8pm
Friday: 2pm – 8pm
Saturday – Sunday: 11am – 6pm
KENNESAW PETSMART
860 Cobb Place Blvd, NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-424-5226
Monday – Thursday: By appointment
Friday: 2pm – 8pm
Saturday – Sunday: 11am – 6pm
About Kitty Angel Rescue
Kitty Angel Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill cat and kitten rescue and adoption organization located in Powder Springs, Georgia. Our mission is to reduce euthanasia by means of rescue, adoption and education. We are committed to ensuring a positive adoption experience where great cats find great homes. For more information, visit www.kittyangelrescue.org.
Follow Kitty Angel Rescue on Facebook: www.facebook.com/kittyangelrescue
Follow Kitty Angel Rescue on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kittyangelrescue
About PetSmart Charities
PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
Connect with PetSmart Charities on social media:
Instagram: @PetSmartCharities
Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs
Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities
YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc
Media Contacts:
Kitty Angel Rescue
Cheryl “Leigh” Darity
404-272-8962
PetSmart Charities 24-hour media line: 623-587-2177
