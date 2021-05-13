Itchy Dogs can Leave Pet Owners Scratching Their Heads for a Solution
A clinical study for a new treatment for itchy dogs may offer help for frustrated pet owners
[May 13, 2021: Marietta, GA]
For pet owners with itchy dogs, finding a solution to relieve their pet’s suffering can be frustrating and time consuming. One common condition responsible for itchy dogs is atopic dermatitis, which results from airborne allergens, such as dust mites, dander, and pollen. These allergens can affect pets similarly as they do in people – however, in dogs the most common symptom is extremely itchy skin. Dogs with atopic dermatitis often have redness between their paw pads, under their forearms and around their groin from excessive scratching and chewing.
For many pet owners whose dogs are diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, they find that keeping their pet itch free is a life-long search for newer and better treatment options. While veterinarians have better treatment options available now than in the past to manage the symptoms, the underlying disease may continue to progress in severity over time, meaning that every flare-up will become more challenging for the pet owner to manage. A treatment that works for their pet today may not be sufficient to control their pet’s symptoms in the future.
Fortunately for pet owners with itchy dogs diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, Animal Dermatology Clinic is participating in an exciting clinical trial for a new treatment at many of their locations across the US and Canada. Participating pet owners will have the opportunity to be treated and monitored carefully by a Board-Certified Veterinary Dermatologist for up to 10 visits over the course of 120 days and will also receive complementary monthly flea control, exams, and bloodwork.
Dr. Christie Yamazaki of Animal Dermatology Clinic in Marietta says, “This study is exciting because so many pet owners with dogs suffering from atopic dermatitis are still searching for a treatment option that will work for their individual pet. Many pet owners have experienced finding a treatment that works to control their pet’s symptoms for a period of time, only to have to start their search for additional care as the chronic disease progresses and their pet experiences flare-ups of itchy skin. For these pet owners, trying to prevent the next flare-up of symptoms with better treatments and avoidance of allergen triggers can be challenging.”
For pet owners who have experienced the frustration of treating a chronic condition like atopic dermatitis, this is an exciting opportunity to play a role in the next advancement of atopic dermatitis treatment. Animal Dermatology Clinic expects interest in the study to be high, so pet owners in Marietta should contact Dr. Christie Yamazaki at the Marietta location by calling (770) 422-2509 soon before the limited enrollment is full to learn if their pet will qualify for the study. For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners can also visit https://www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-atopic-dermatitis-study
