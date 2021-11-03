Marietta, GA 11/1/2021 – One Soul Boudoir is opening a five-room studio on Marietta Square and will host a two-day open house Nov. 4 and 5.
A special-genre brand created by One Soul Photography owners Jill Marie and David Scruggs, One Soul Boudoir promotes body positivity through empowering photography for women, along with personalized and pampering experiences designed to strengthen self-worth and self-acceptance.
“Our clients call our experiences immersive and fun -- and at the same time, life-changing,” said Jill, “because we’re able to show them that they really are beautiful in their own way.”
David added, “Through the dynamic we create as we interact with our clients in the studio, and through our unique style of posing and lighting, we deliver photos that reveal a level of self-confidence and strength that most of our clients didn’t know they possess. That realization is what’s life-changing.”
The studio is located upstairs at 13 West Park Square and features five unique sets in a dedicated 800 square foot space. Visitors to the Square and Glover Park are invited to come check out the new studio and learn what makes boudoir a special form of photography.
Open house hours are 3pm until 8pm Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5.
Also open to the public, a Grand Opening Party with live music, charcuterie cups and refreshments will run from 5pm Friday until 8pm.
Of the studio five rooms, two of which are designed to be dual-purpose, accommodating photography as well as client consultations and wardrobe changes. The sets include:
- The all-white French Provincial-inspired Boudoir Suite with wrought iron bed, clawfoot tub, and a massive floor mirror.
- The serene Parlor, with a crushed red velvet and mahogany couch, burgundy and brass lamps, and navy and gold drapes
- Anastasia’s Red Room, the studio’s popular nod to the Fifty Shades trilogy, featuring an olive-green velvet chaise, brocade armchair, and oversized wrought iron birdcage situated against softly lit exposed brick.
- The sage-toned Reveal Room, which features a leopard print Victorian couch and the studio’s framed art.
- The Showtime, One Soul’s Broadway-themed dressing room with antique vanity, gold silk drapery, and brass treatments throughout.
Jill and David have been photographing weddings and boudoir together since 2017 under One Soul Photography. In 2018 they began pivoting toward the boudoir genre and now are focused entirely on refining their boudoir brand and the immersive luxury experiences they offer.
The opening of their studio represents the next level for their photography business.
