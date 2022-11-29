ATLANTA, GA (November 28, 2022) – Crescent Communities celebrated the official grand opening of its newest multifamily community in Atlanta, NOVEL Midtown, on Wednesday, November 9. The 14-story high-rise tower, located at 1140 Spring Street NW in the heart of Midtown, features 340 residences, an integrated Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social and a collection of luxury amenities new to the market.
Positioned at the southwest corner of 14th St. and Spring St., NOVEL Midtown is ideally located directly across the street from Whole Foods’ flagship Midtown store, a few blocks from the Arts Center MARTA Station, and within walking distance to numerous restaurants and bars, as well as Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The 360,000-square-foot building offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with premier finishes and lavish amenities including an infinity edge pool with tanning ledge, an indoor-outdoor rooftop sky lounge with expansive skyline views, and a resort-style spa with a steam room, jacuzzi, and showers. Additionally, the community features a 3,000-square-foot fitness club featuring top-of-the-line equipment, a yoga room equipped with the Echelon Smart Fitness Mirror, a bike storage and repair shop, and a secure package delivery service.
“As a native Atlantan, I am thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of NOVEL Midtown,” said Kyle Brock, Managing Director for the Georgia region at Crescent Communities. “We appreciate the generous and warm welcome we’ve received from our surrounding Midtown neighbors, and our grand opening celebration was an excellent opportunity to showcase our accomplishments with this community. We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee and offer their retail products and gathering space as an onsite amenity for both NOVEL residents and neighborhood locals to enjoy.”
NOVEL Midtown offers a sanctuary in the heart of all the action, providing both urban energy and an urban retreat. From the clean, Scandinavian design to the focus on flexible spaces, NOVEL Midtown creates a sense of comfortable belonging that fosters connectivity to oneself, nature, and the community. From the coffee shop to dynamic social spaces, the ground floor experience is an extension of the urban vitality that defines Midtown. The expansive fitness center and second floor pool deck, spa, and massage room are designed to provide a place to relax and recharge, with programming centered around fitness, spa treatments, health and wellness, and even nutrition classes. To encourage community engagement, residents receive preferred benefits to the High Museum of Art, Woodruff Arts Center, and Fox Theater.
Crescent Communities developed NOVEL Midtown, and RAM Partners, an award-winning full-service property management company, is managing the community. Design partners include Niles Bolton Associates (project architect), Ironwood Design Group (landscape architect), and Vignette Interior Design (interior design). Balfour Beatty served as the general contractor.
Crescent Communities continues to expand its footprint in Atlanta, with NOVEL West Midtown coming soon and RENDER Covington slated to deliver next fall. More broadly, Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $7.2 billion of residential and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 15,300 units of multifamily/single family build-to-rent, 58,000 square feet of complementary retail, and 7.5 million square feet of office, industrial and life-sciences. With a focus on environmental sustainability and wellness, the organization pursues certifications including LEED, NGBS (National Green Building Standard), Fitwel, and WELL.
Additional information on NOVEL Midtown is available here. Photography from the grand opening is available here and photography of the community is available here.
About Crescent Communities
Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated residential and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 83 multifamily communities, 24 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities and our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities and our life science developments are branded THE YIELD by Crescent Communities.
