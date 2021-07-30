“On Our Way,” was released Friday, July 23 on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
Woodstock, Georgia – On Friday, July 23rd, the newest album from singer/songwriter Kurt Lee Wheeler, titled On Our Way, was officially released to the public on select streaming services. This is Wheeler’s second full album since his initial studio album, which was released in 1992.
“‘On Our Way' is a record of experience and life that explores sonic textures that move across genres,” says Dr. Art Jipson, University of Dayton Radio. “Equally at home with country, alt-country, bluegrass, folk, and rock and roll, Wheeler weaves stories in a manner that regardless of your musical taste, you will enjoy that tale. And not to mention his cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell' is worth the price of admission.”
Wheeler, who has cultivated a devoted following of fans across North Georgia, recently played to a sold-out show for the album’s release party at Madlife Stage & Studios in Woodstock, Georgia.
”Kurt Wheeler is an amazing person and artist,” says Madlife owner, Mike Levi. “A caring teacher by day, a gifted musician by night (and weekend), and a giving friend at all times, Kurt shares his time, knowledge, and heart for the benefit of others. A rare soul!”
A second review from Farce the Music written on July 22nd says “On Our Way is an expertly played, honest, well-written album and Kurt has a voice that immediately grabs you. Hard to believe music isn’t his primary career. Give this album a listen; there’s something for literally everyone in Farce’s readership.”
‘On the Way’ was also recently featured on The Mockingbird Podcast with Greg Shaddix, a weekly show dedicated to authentic conversations with local musicians, in which Greg reviews each track from the album, offering insightful and thoughtful details about each track.
The album is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Deezer. Stay up-to-date with Kurt’s latest concert news by visiting kurtleewheelermusic.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
