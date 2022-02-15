ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is pleased to announce that nine of its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers in the area of family law. Founding shareholders Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen and Jonathan J. Tuggle, shareholder Tina Shadix Roddenbery and partner Kimberli C. Withrow are named among Georgia Super Lawyers. Additionally, partner Amy Saul Mollengarden and associates Margaret E. Simpson and Megan Pownall Wyss are named as 2022 Georgia Rising Stars. The complete list of honorees is available at https://www.superlawyers.com/georgia/toplists/.
Additionally, Boyd, Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery are recognized among the Top 100 List of all Georgia Super Lawyers.
Roddenbery is named among the Top 50 Women attorneys, an honor bestowed upon her for 13 consecutive years. She was also selected for Super Lawyer's elite Top 10 Georgia lawyers across all practice areas. These accolades come from a rigorous selection process that evaluates outstanding lawyers throughout Georgia from more than 70 practice areas.
Attorneys Boyd, Collar and Nolen have been ranked by Georgia Super Lawyers for 20 consecutive years; Roddenbery has been named a Super Lawyer for 18 consecutive years; Tuggle has been recognized 12 times by the publication; and Withrow has been recognized for seven consecutive years. Simpson has been recognized as a Rising Star for seven consecutive years and Saul Mollengarden has been recognized for four consecutive years.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 5% of lawyers in Georgia are selected as Super Lawyers.
Selections for Super Lawyers involve a rigorous process entailing independent attorney-led research, evaluations and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts/settlements, transactions, special licenses and pro bono service.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm, serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website athttps://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
