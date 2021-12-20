Watching the ball drop may be the activity of choice for New Year’s Eve, but a great pizza is the meal of choice for that night! The last day of the year ranks as one of the busiest days for Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurants, with sales jumping twelve percent over a typical day.
Fast Facts For New Years Eve
12 percent sales increase over a typical day.
Liquor, beverage, and wine sales are usually up by eight percent
LaMarca prosecco and Casamigos tequila are the top beverages for New Years at Mellow Mushroom
Why is Pizza A Top Choice on New Year’s Eve?
Convenience - It’s a big gathering day as families prepare to wrap up one year and start the next.
Togetherness - New Year’s Eve kicks off a weekend of time enjoyed with family and friends and pizza is the perfect communal meal meant to be shared.
Flexibility - Dine-in, take out, or have Mellow delivered curbside to your car or to your home. Many options to choose from and all offered through ordermellowmushroom.com
Customizable - From Veg Out to a carnivorous Mighty Meaty, Mellow offers food choices and toppings for everyone: vegan, gluten free, and build your own options to create the perfect, personalized meal.
The other busiest pizza days include Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Super Bowl Sunday.
“We are proud that Mellow Mushroom stone-baked pies are a part of so many year-end family celebrations. We welcome this pizza tradition every year with great customer service and stone baked pies handmade to order and using fresh high-quality ingredients,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom.
###
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.
