Chatsworth, Ga., February 1 – First National Community Bank (FNCB) has named Paulding County native, Alex Crenshaw as Senior Vice President and Market President (Acworth/Paulding County). Crenshaw previously served as Vice President, Commercial Lender for the Bank.
Crenshaw has previously served in various key leadership roles, including Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager for a Dallas, Georgia-based community bank. He joined First National Community Bank in 2018.
“Under Alex’s leadership, the development of our bank’s Paulding County Loan Production Office has made many positive contributions to our Bank’s collective success. These efforts have elevated our bank’s visibility significantly in the Paulding County market to the degree whereby FNCB is quickly becoming a go-to source for lending and financial knowledge. His commitment to an exceeds-expectations service quality and keen eye for growth opportunity will be among the difference makers in our institution’s bright future and further expansion in Paulding County,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan P. Earnest.
Crenshaw is a graduate of Clayton State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership and is currently in his third and final year of the Georgia Banking School. Crenshaw is presently enrolled in the 32nd class of Leadership Paulding and was recently appointed to board of the Greater West Georgia Development Authority by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners.
“Having grown up in Paulding County, I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to serve my community in this new role. I have enjoyed helping local consumers and small businesses with their banking needs and I am looking forward to the growth that is anticipated for the community and First National Community Bank. I stand ready to serve and support in any way that I can,” said Crenshaw.
A strong supporter of the Paulding community, Crenshaw has been active in a number of civic and community organizations, including service as Treasurer for local non-profit, Paulding Child Advocacy Center and a member of the Paulding County Election Support Committee
First National Community Bank is northwest Georgia’s largest community bank with approximately $600 million in assets and $500 million in deposits.
About First Chatsworth Bankshares Inc.
Founded in 1975, First National Community Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of First Chatsworth Bankshares, Inc., has approximately $600 million in total assets and $500 million in total deposits. We are a locally owned community bank with all branches located within a contiguous footprint throughout northwest Georgia with local decision making, exemplary customer service and extraordinary involvement in the communities we serve. The Bank operates 10 full-service banking offices in Adairsville, Calhoun, Cartersville, Chatsworth, Dalton (2 banking office locations), Eton and Rome (3 banking office locations), a mortgage office in Dalton and loan production offices in Paulding County, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.fncbank.com.
