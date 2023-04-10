At the early age of 4, Henry Middleton had a strong desire to become a mortician, after he was faced with the loss of his grandfather, Mr. Henry Middleton. Henry found a strong interest in the science of preparing the human body for burial.
Mr. Middleton was fascinated in the life-like preparation of his grandfathers by the local mortician that handled the funeral arrangements.
Henry knew that one day he wanted to assist grieving families during their most difficult times. At the age of 15 he began his journey in funeral service, when he was employed by Scott's Mortuary in Moncks Corner, SC. under the leadership of Rev. Milton E. Scott.
Henry's journey at Scott's Mortuary led him to fulfill his calling in the funeral service industry. As a youngster, Mr. Middleton would find himself at the funeral home on a daily basis after school.
After graduating from Timberland High School in St. Stephens, SC, in the year of 2004. Henry attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Lithonia, GA, in the year of 2018. Where he received an Associate degree in Mortuary Science in the year of 2020.
In 2016 Mr. Middelton, opened Middelton's Mortuary Transport, LLC. Where he serves as the Owner/President.
After operating the transport business for many years, Mr. Middleton saw fit to open a funeral home.
In the year of 2022 little did Marietta, GA know that the doors of Paradise Mortuary & Cremation Services located at 463 Atlanta St. Marietta, GA would be open. With faith and much prayer, Paradise Mortuary & Cremation Services was granted licensure for operation as a funeral home in the state of Georgia.
Throughout the years, Mr. Middleton has gained the experience and knowledge that will allow him to continue to serve families during their difficult times with the utmost care and respect, ensuring all needs are met and final wishes are carried out in a dignified way.
Mr. Middleton pays attention to every detail, ensuring each that each family receives the compassionate care they need and deserve.
To whom much is given, much will be required (Luke 12:48). Mr. Middleton strives to give his very best in all that he does. He strongly believes that his blessings, talents and gifts will open doors for others.
