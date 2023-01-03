New Austell CoWork Space: An Exciting Step for The Cincinnati Junction Campus
Austell, GA - December 30, 2022 – A new workspace called “Austell CoWork” has just opened in the South Cobb corridor, nestled right in Downtown Austell. Austell CoWork founder, Daniel Lamb, knows the difficulty of “being first'' and of finding a space that meets a diverse set of small business and remote work needs alike and has planted his coworking vision in Downtown Austell. When it comes to being first, Daniel points to Condoleezza Rice: “People who end up as ‘first’ don’t actually set out to be first. They set out to do something they love.”
For Daniel, that love is connecting people. 2022 has been a year of striving to develop meaningful connections and create opportunities for people to come together. Austell CoWork is cultivating a culture of community by giving locals a variety of amenity options. The historic spaces house a multitude of resources including shared workspace, and meeting areas, dedicated desks with charging ports, coffee, snacks, projector, house music, private office, and outdoor space (coming soon), all housed within the Austell CoWork campus..
At its heart, Austell CoWork offers three key pillars integral to success for remote workers and business owners alike:
AffordabilityAccessibilityProductivity
Daniel believes that Austell CoWork appeals to professionals in South Cobb that are looking to get work done on their own timeline, eliminate distractions and also connect socially and professionally.
Austell CoWork uniquely offers options to rent its amenities for one day or on a monthly basis. Membership for coworking begins at $100 monthly for a hotdesk with options for dedicated desks starting at $207 per month. Additional private office options will become available in early 2023. Along with this new workspace, members will have the opportunity to build within the Austell business community. This includes continuing education events tailored to the business needs of Austell’s next generation of business owners: topics include developing a business plan, marketing & advertising, networking opportunities, and access to all workshops and events. Located next door to local staple Salon 846, you can find Austell CoWork located within Austell’s new Cincinnati Junction campus at 2760 Broad Street, Austell, Georgia 30106. Learn more about membership and upcoming events at www.austellcowork.com
