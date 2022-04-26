Small business owners here in Atlanta and across the nation have had to make some significant decisions and changes in the last two years – among the most common: increasing remote work capabilities – yet many are still reluctant to upgrade their technology. While making technology adjustments can seem like a daunting and expensive task, there are easy steps business owners can take to maximize productivity so they can worry less about IT issues and spend more time focusing on their organization.
According to a recent survey by the U.S. Small Business Association, 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyberattack. Furthermore, the International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that at least 70% of small businesses are expected to operate under hybrid work models this year. Clearly, keeping up with technology is critical for small businesses to stay protected and connected, now more than ever.
With National Small Business Week approaching, Comcast Business has compiled the following technology tips to help small business owners save time and improve their business:
Automate Administrative Tasks
It’s no secret that being a business owner is time consuming. Investing in automation allows owners to focus on value-add activities and spend more time enjoying their personal lives.
Mobile phone service, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, and one-touch conferencing are great solutions that allow employees and managers to better collaborate and communicate, regardless of whether they are in-person.
Automating additional administrative tasks, such as setting appointment reminders, delivering satisfaction surveys to customers after a purchase, and sending the “we will respond with the information you requested soon” email after someone uses the “contact us” button, also offers business owners effortless contact with their customers.
Build a Cybersecurity Strategy
Keeping a business safe from a cybersecurity attack is a team effort. To start, business owners can conduct training on a regular basis, show employees how a cyber breach at the company could follow them home, and build awareness around real cybersecurity threats as they occur.
While cybersecurity is made stronger by trained and alert employees, technology can also help. Regular system backups prevent a total loss of information during a breach, and measures such as firewalls, passwords, and end-point protection are all great ways to protect a business.
Since not every small business has the budget for an IT professional, it is important to work with a provider that can offer and support cybersecurity services. The team at Comcast Business can train small business employees on how to prepare and prevent a cybersecurity attack.
Powerful tools that help block threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and botnet attacks also help to ensure business owners that their cybersecurity policy and team are protected.
Increase Bandwidth and Enhance Connectivity
To take full advantage of the automation and cybersecurity measures that a business is investing in, the bandwidth needs to be able to handle it. Business-grade internet is one of many options that will keep a steady connection for the different features a business utilizes.
While purchasing the fastest internet available to your business can seem like the best solution, having a well-rounded approach to connectivity is key for a reliable connection. With speed, security, and agility to handle spikes in demand, Comcast Business can install and monitor these systems, giving business owners one less thing to worry about.
Investing in technology is a critical way for small businesses to guarantee efficiency, safety, and agility -- three vital pieces to a successful business model. Small businesses are the backbone of a community and upgraded technology will only make them stronger.
