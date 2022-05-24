FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Multi-Unit Franchisee Receives National Award
Exercise Coach Owner Receives “Franchisee Newcomer of the Year” Award
(Marietta, Sandy Springs, GA) The Exercise Coach national fitness franchise is pleased to announce that multi-unit franchise owner, Marietta native and current resident, Jennifer Irvin has earned one of the company’s most prestigious annual awards: “Franchisee Newcomer of the Year.” She has two locations: one launched in Marietta in early 2021 and the other just launched at 5252 Roswell Road Ste 200, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 on May 11. She was selected by The Exercise Coach corporate team for this award due to having a standout year one based on performance in business development, brand ambassadorship and team building.
“We are honored and humbled to achieve this award,” Irvin said of her win. “We try to create a culture of exceptional customer service that feels a lot like family for both coaches and clients. All of our coaches are friendly, energetic, knowledgeable and really focused. We foster a fun but challenging environment for all. As an owner, I am very involved in all aspects of the business and work alongside our employees to be successful. We are one big team and recognize that happy coaches make happy clients.”
Prior to launching her first Exercise Coach location, Irvin had a four-year career start as an ER nurse and then worked for about 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry in various capacities: Sales Director, Professional Relations, Marketing and Training.
Irvin plans to launch another location in the area within the next year. She also hopes to win the award for the best performing studio next year. She would also like to retain her current team and expand to add additional members.
Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week. The Exercise Coach’s robotic exercise technology is combined with the guidance of certified coaches to provide a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness. The studios create a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session. It is the #1 fastest growing personal training franchise in America and the #5 fastest growing fitness franchise in the U.S., according to Entrepreneur Magazine.
About The Exercise Coach
Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has more than 130 studios operating nationwide. In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in Japan in 2017 and has 35 locations there today. In 2020, despite the pandemic, The Exercise Coach earned a ranking of #121 in the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 top 500 franchises in America. It is the #1 fastest growing personal training franchise in America and the #5 fastest growing fitness franchise in the U.S., according to Entrepreneur Magazine. Additionally, Entrepreneur ranked it the 55th fastest growing franchise in 2020. Our goal is to see 250 units open in the U.S. and 100 open in Japan by the end of 2022.
