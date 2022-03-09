Two Black women owned businesses join forces to help women with limited resources access quality mental health services and share their stories of womanhood with the world.
Clarksville, GA (March 8, 2022) Not for Profit, Mudita Yoga, Inc & NSN2 Publishing seek the true stories of female identifying people from different backgrounds and walks of life for “Our Stories: a storied women’s anthology.” The stories will capture the voices of femmes from around the world who have a story to share about womanhood and what it entails for them.
Mudita Yoga, Inc. founder Corynne Stewart developed the idea for this book after her own experience with the mental health system and NSN2 Publishing owner, K. Rose approached her with the aim to help make it happen. The Georgia based companies operate with the belief that every woman whether trans, cis or femme, has a story and a voice that should be heard, and all women deserve access to quality mental health care with all proceeds going to Mudita Yoga, Inc.
“My hope is that women who have been kept in the dark about certain aspects of womanhood can be given a guiding light to navigate those things through the sharing of “Our Stories,” says Corynne.
“I wanted to assist Mudita Yoga because women’s stories are important, so is mental health care in this country and the limited access to resources for women who bear the weight of our society in so many ways. Helping Corynne collect stories of womanhood and what it means while raising money to help remove the sting of mental illness by making care more accessible, is a no-brainer for me, so we’re doing this together. As a team,” says K. Rose.
Trans, cis, and femme women are invited to submit their non-fiction stories, 5,000-word max, by May 1, 2022. Visit https://nsnpub.org/submissions for more details.
##
About
Mudita Yoga, Inc. is a non-profit Cooperative Wellness Community of women who seek to eliminate barriers to accessing quality wellness and mental health care for women.
NSN2 Publishing, LLC is a boutique publishing company whose aim is to break down barriers in the publishing world for Black authors, publishing professionals, illustrators, and other areas industry wide.
