MARIETTA, Ga. - On Wednesday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a turf football, soccer, and lacrosse field with a state-of-the-art scoreboard at Mt. Bethel’s Upper School Campus in east Cobb. Accompanying the construction of the field are plans for a fieldhouse, spectator seating, campus beautification, and additional parking that will enhance many aspects of this 34-acre campus. The fieldhouse will include locker rooms, an additional weight room, and upgraded training facilities.
This groundbreaking marks the culmination of careful planning from the school’s administrators along with dedication from generous donors and partners of the school over the past twelve months. Dr. Jim Cianca, Head of School for Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, said “this is the start of what we trust will be a period of tremendous growth and energy that will dramatically impact every division of the school.”
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy had a successful inaugural football season during the 2021-2022 school year for fifth and sixth grade students, and is building on the momentum of the program to expand to two teams for the 2022 - 2023 school year incorporating fourth-through-eighth-grade students. The coaching staff is already training and mentoring these young athletes, fostering skills and physical development as well as character and spiritual growth. The new field and the growth of the football program go hand-in-hand, as the school plans for Junior Varsity and Varsity football teams in the near future. The new turf field will add to the existing sod fields at both campuses which provide athletic opportunities for a wide variety of sports for boys and girls athletic programs offered at the Academy.
Founded in 1998, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy is an independent, Christian preparatory school serving 690 students in junior kindergarten – twelfth grade. The school has two campuses located in Marietta, just north of Atlanta in east Cobb County. Both campuses provide an extraordinary, Christ-centered environment that fosters “academic excellence, spiritual growth, and a love and desire for lifelong learning.” In 2014, the school expanded to include an Upper School Campus which is now the home of its Upper School. MBCA enjoys full dual accreditation with both Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) and Cognia.
Bus service is available from Sandy Springs and Smyrna to the main campus. An intercampus shuttle bus runs between the Upper School and the Lower/Middle School campuses.
Be Love(d). Belong. Become.
Lower & Middle Campus
JK – 8
4385 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
(770) 971-0245
Upper Campus
9-12
2509 Post Oak Tritt Road
Marietta, GA 30062
(770) 971-0245
Contact:
Kathy Stamm, Assistant to the Head of School
770-971-0245 (main)
