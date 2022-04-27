Cheri Morris, president of Atlanta-based Morris & Fellows (www.morrisandfellows.com), has announced the sale of Woodstock Downtown – one of the country's most successful revitalizations of a historic downtown – to Burroughs & Chapin (www.burroughschapin.com). Developed from 2006 to 2012, Morris & Fellows‘ holdings occupy several blocks along Woodstock’s Main Street. The sale excludes the historic train depot and grounds, which Morris & Fellows retained to be part of their adjoining Woodstock City Center development now underway.
“We were careful to select a buyer who is experienced in high-quality, high-street development. It is exciting and gratifying that Woodstock Downtown attracted this storied firm that acquires iconic properties in historic shopping districts like Charleston’s King Street and Savannah’s Broughton Street,” said Morris. “The name Burroughs & Chapin is synonymous with lively, successful retail on world-class shopping streets. Most importantly, they are committed to caretaking the unique appeal and value of historic context and cultural identity.”
Burroughs & Chapin Director of Acquisitions Austin Burris said, “We are pleased to announce our acquisition of five properties in downtown Woodstock, one of the fastest growing submarkets in Atlanta. These assets are positioned at the center of Woodstock’s unique urban core, which Morris & Fellows transformed to be the heartbeat of a now vibrant downtown. We look forward to future transactions as we plan to expand our footprint in the Atlanta metro area.”
“Morris & Fellows has been a true partner to the city in the renaissance of downtown Woodstock,” said City Manager Jeffery Moon. “From their expertise in planning and design, to their unique sensitivity to the needs of residents and how to create a development that meets those needs as well as the needs of businesses and restaurants, they have made a lasting mark in our community for many years to come.”
Throughout the development of Woodstock Downtown, Morris & Fellows emphasized historic architecture contextual to the 19th century downtown, and open-air gathering spaces that enliven the property and the surrounding downtown area. As a result, Woodstock Downtown became a powerful catalyst for economic development – property values in the downtown area have grown from $34 million in 2006 to over $382 million in 2021. Woodstock Downtown has garnered international attention as an unprecedented success and driver of ancillary economic redevelopment in its downtown environs. The project has been awarded the “Development of Excellence” by the Urban Land Institute, cited as “Development of the Year” by the Atlanta Regional Commission, and received the Congress for New Urbanism “International Charter Award for Best Neighborhood-Scale District”.
About Morris & Fellows
Morris & Fellows, founded in 1982, develops upscale retail-based mixed-use communities structured as public/private partnerships with their host cities. The company is known for its development of Woodstock Downtown and Alpharetta City Center, both of which catalyzed transformational revitalizations of the cities’ historic downtowns. Morris & Fellows’ development projects have been awarded the “Development of Excellence” by the Urban Land Institute and the Atlanta Regional Commission, received the CNU International Charter Award for Best Neighborhood-Scale District, named “America’s Best Smart Growth Community” by the National Homebuilders Association, and “America’s Neighborhood” by Better Homes and Gardens Magazine. www.morrisandfellows.com
About Burroughs & Chapin
Burroughs & Chapin is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has been a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and development of high-quality real estate for more than 100 years. The company's mission is to deliver long term, profitable growth to shareholders by investing in vibrant experiential properties that combine shopping, dining, and entertainment in markets with attractive supply and demand fundamentals. More information about Burroughs & Chapin is available online at www.burroughschapin.com.
