This month we are highlighting Mental Health Awareness Month and the millions of Americans facing the reality of living with mental illnesses.
The fact is many child sexual abuse survivors will spend years, and sometimes even decades, trying to overcome the effects that arise from carrying the weight of their trauma.
And oftentimes, these effects include mental health-related issues.
Survivors are 5 times more likely than the general population to be hospitalized for a physical or mental health problem. Survivors are 3 times more likely than the general population to attempt suicide.* And as survivors age, the risk of suicide attempts increases.
We know healing is possible, one day at a time. We invite our community of survivors and supporters to practice self-care to help facilitate mental, physical, and emotional growth.
Saprea offers a number of free healing resources to survivors of child sexual abuse. We have provided a digital guide including practices that you can do on your own.
Take a moment each day for a little self-care.
Paced Breathing – One of the most effective grounding techniques survivors can use to reconnect with the present moment is our breath. Guided Meditation – Meditation can help bring your focus away from anxieties and back to the present. Yoga – This practice can help you become more aware of your thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations.
If you or someone you know is a survivor of child sexual abuse, Saprea’s healing tools are here to help.
