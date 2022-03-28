Mellow Mushroom Celebrates Peachtree City Franchisee Melinda Banks During Women’s History Month
March is Women’s History Month, when we celebrate the vital and powerful role that women play in our society, today and over our history. Throughout the month, Mellow Mushroom is celebrating its women franchisees, including Melinda Banks of Peachtree City.
Melinda and her husband have been operating their Peachtree City restaurant for two years. They’ve got a great partnership. She handles the business and financial side of making a restaurant successful and her husband - with his extensive restaurant background - manages the day-to-day restaurant operations.
The restaurant has special meaning for them: it’s where they met 16 years ago. While owning the Peachtree City Mellow Mushroom is a dream come true, the key to their success is treating the people on their team with the utmost respect.
Not only does Melinda manage the Mellow Mushroom restaurant, but she is also a successful realtor and the mother to several young children,
Women’s History Month celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It’s a call to action for accelerating women’s equality everywhere.
“During Women’s History Month, we recognize our women franchisees and their contributions not only to Mellow Mushroom but to their local communities, employees, and guests where they operate,” says Anne Mejia, Mellow Mushroom Vice President for Brand Development. “Our franchisees are the heartbeat of our company and are the ones who keep our 175 plus restaurants across the U.S. running.”
