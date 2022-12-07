ATLANTA (Dec. 7, 2022) – As temperatures continue to drop, the need for warmth and comfort becomes more apparent. Marlow’s Tavern answers the call with a seasonal menu offering a variety of new, delectable appetizers, entrées, and returning favorites.
John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO, and co-founder of Marlow’s Tavern, shares his vision behind the latest menu. “When the seasons change, people’s taste buds change,” says Metz. “So, with each menu, we make sure to cater to our guests' needs. Our latest menu answers those satiating and comforting food cravings that we often get in the wintertime.”
Guests can look forward to these appetizing delights:
Warm Brie Fondue (a returning favorite!) – warm brie with white wine and pretzel breadMoroccan Cauliflower Wrap – cauliflower, eggplant, arugula, pickled red onion, feta, and harissaGrilled Center-Cut Filet – served with broccoli casserole, crispy onions, and red wine shallot demiGrilled Atlantic Salmon – jumbo pearl couscous, Tuscan kale, grapes, toasted almonds, and red wine reduction
Marlow’s Tavern also has refreshed its cocktail selections with new drinks along with a new classic cocktail section:
Gray Mule – Gray Whale gin, Pimm’s, fresh lemon, Fever Tree ginger beer, and rosemaryThe Perfect Pear – Teremana tequila, Tanteo Jalapeño tequila, fresh lime, and pearThe Heist – Bounty dark rum, strawberry, Tanteo Jalapeño tequila, fresh lemon, pineapple demerara
Marlow’s Tavern is open daily for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit marlowstavern.com.
About Marlow’s Tavern
Marlow’s Tavern was established in 2004 with the opening of its first location in Alpharetta, Georgia, and has continued to grow over the years, adding many Atlanta-area restaurants, as well as locations throughout Orlando and Tampa, Florida. John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO, and co-founder of Marlow’s Tavern, was named an “Atlanta Most Admired CEO” by Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2020. In 2018, the Georgia Restaurant Association named Marlow’s Tavern one of the Restaurant Neighbor Award winners. Each neighborhood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, offering guests classic American tavern fare with an upscale twist. For more information and location addresses, visit marlowstavern.com.
