Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named Georgia’s Number One Individual Agent for sales volume and is the top performer of three Georgia Realtors® in the category of Transaction Sides in the 2022 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List of the top 1,000 real estate sales professionals in the U.S. In addition to her statewide honors, Gary was ranked Number 11 Nationwide for both volume and transactions closed nationwide. The Thousand List is divided into four categories, with each listing the top 250 Realtors®:
Individual Agent – Sales VolumeIndividual Agent – Transaction Sides (either the buying or selling agent)Agent Team – Sales VolumeAgent Team – Transaction Sides
“This annual list ranks the top .065 percent of more than 1.6 million licensed Realtors® across the country. Our team is thrilled, but not surprised, that Shirley wins top honors year after year,” said Kelly Stephens, managing broker of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. “It’s important to point out that the listings alone don’t tell the whole story. Shirley won top honors in the state for closing 574.4 transactions. The agent named in second place closed 217.5 transactions during the same timeframe, so that is a tremendous difference. Also, Shirley’s top position in the state for sales volume is for generating over $257 million in 2021. That’s more than twice the volume as 2020, when she also was named Number One in Georgia. In addition, Shirley has just been named one of the Top 10 Real Estate Advisors across the entire Engel & Völkers system worldwide.”
“I am honored and thankful to be named again to The Thousand List and proud that my success also trickles down to my team at Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton,” said Gary. “Our core values of competency, exclusivity, and passion are what we strive for each day.”
REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by REAL Trends—the Trusted Source—and Tom Ferry International coaching. Designees are recognized as the top one-tenth of one percent of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors® nationwide.
About Shirley Gary
Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007 at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years. In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first Atlanta locations, and Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. In that same year, Gary was honored internationally by Engel & Völkers as the highest ranked real estate advisor for selling the greatest number of homes annually worldwide. She is ranked above more than 14,000 real estate professionals who represent the global brand in over 30 countries, a ranking she has repeated every year since. In 2021, Gary was named the inaugural winner of Engel & Völkers Americas’ Development Services Project Award, based on her team’s exemplary work in support of the Atlanta Metro new construction market, and in 2022 was named a “Top 10 Advisor” for Engel & Völkers worldwide.
