Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has earned the Number One Ranking for both Individual Sides and Individual Sales Volume in the inaugural “Top Producers List” just published by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. The list ranks both individual agents and teams across North America, and honors over 200 individual agents and teams. The exclusive list was created with RealTrends as the industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ agents and Ally members.
Gary led all Alliance individual agent members with 621 transaction sides in 2020, well above the Number Two agent who had 118 transaction sides. Her $212.2 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot, and she was recently named the fifth most productive agent nationwide by RealTrends. In just two years, Gary has increased her production from 266.2 transaction sides to 621 and from $70.1 million in sales volume to $212.1 million.
“The LGBTQ+ community faces a variety of hurdles when they enter the home buying and selling journey that go beyond the traditional stress associated with such moves,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Discrimination and concerns about community and neighborhood acceptance are at the top of that list. Our members, which include critically important allies, are some of the most skilled professionals in the real estate industry and they understand these issues. They can naturally empathize with LGBTQ+ clients. Along with showcasing the best of the best in the Alliance, the list shows the LGBTQ+ community that our members are here to assist them when the time comes to buy or sell.”
"I am extremely proud to be recognized as a Top Producer by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, and it is a reflection of the amazing culture and highly successful group of real estate advisors we attract to our Buckhead Atlanta and Atlanta North Fulton shops," said Gary. "Engel & Völkers prides itself on being an inclusive company that recognizes the value of all people and strives to end discrimination of all types for our clients and real estate advisors across the globe. As an LGBT ally and mother of a gay son, this recognition holds extra significance for me, and I will continue to support this community."
About the LGBTQ+ Alliance
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership through advocating on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has now more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information and to view the full list of Top Producers, visit www.realestatealliance.org/news.
About Shirley Gary
Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007 at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years. In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first Atlanta locations, and Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. In that same year, Gary was honored internationally by Engel & Völkers as the highest ranked real estate advisor for selling the greatest number of homes annually worldwide. She is ranked above more than 14,000 real estate professionals who represent the global brand in over 30 countries, a ranking she has repeated every year since. In 2021, Gary was named the inaugural winner of Engel & Völkers Americas’ Development Services Project Award, based on her team’s exemplary work in support of the Atlanta Metro new construction market.
