Marietta Wrecker Service and New Image Towing to Host Career Expo May 8

Work for the Premier Towing Service in Metro-Atlanta
MARIETTA, Ga. – April 29, 2021 – After joining forces in February, Marietta Wrecker Service (MWS) and New Image Towing are pleased to announce they are continuing to grow their team of experienced towing and recovery specialists at a jointly hosted career expo on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. at 770 Pickens Industrial, Marietta, Georgia, 30062.
The team at MWS is made up of the most qualified staff of towing operators in Cobb County with a combined 106 years of experience in the towing industry. If you are interested in joining the premier towing service in metro-Atlanta (headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, and Forest Park, Georgia), visit the career expo. Interviews will be conducted on the spot for the following positions:
CDL Drivers
Customer Service
Call Taker
Dispatcher
Heavy Duty Wrecker Drivers
Light Duty Wrecker Drivers
Non-CDL Drivers
Transport Drivers
Roadside Diesel Mechanics
Shop Diesel Mechanics
MWS offers competitive pay, benefits and is registered as a drug-free workplace. All wrecker operators adhere to a strict dress/uniform code, put people and safety above all else and are covered under a workers' compensation policy.
"We have multiple openings at both locations and offer paid training with great benefits," said Chris Welchel, president of operations. "Come check us out and join the best team in the business!"
Family-owned and operated since 1974, Marietta Wrecker Service's mission is to provide timely, efficient and affordable towing services and roadside assistance in a professional manner. The well-respected team of towing experts is passionate about helping others restore order from chaos with professionalism, quality service and integrity and has become a beacon in the community for safety and driver emergency response, holding high standing relationships with local law enforcement as well as city and state municipalities. Marietta Wrecker Service understands that every minute counts, which is why they provide 24/7 towing services for motorists, emergency roadside assistance, long-haul trucking, equipment transport, class A towing and much more.
For more information, visit our website at www.mariettawrecker.com or contact Kim Blair at 770-635-4559 and kim.blair@mariettawrecker.com.
# # #
