Marietta Startup: Two Car Enthusiasts Launch Moto Escape in Marietta—a Community for Storage/Maintenance of their Toys
Chris Fabina has loved taking good care of cars since he was a boy. He has also been devoted to his community and helping others accomplish their goals, whether as a board member of the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, Atlanta Lions Club treasurer, or an active member of the Peachtree Chapter of the BMW Car Club of America, where he met business partner Matt Otten.
A car lover since he worked in a car detailing and stereo shop in the 80’s, Matt also likes community service; and has served on the Chastain Park Conservancy board for over a decade. Last year he helped launch the first car show to benefit Atlanta’s largest park.
Chris and Matt were disappointed in the lack of climate-controlled storage facilities besides Store-It-Yourself for their precious toys; so, they picked e3storage LLC, a company founded in 2010, which licenses and services independently owned car club locations around Atlanta and neighboring states, as their answer. There an owner could work in a climate-controlled environment on his vehicle 24-7, as well as enjoy the comradery of other car enthusiasts.
In the spring of 2022, Chris and Matt partnered to find a location in Marietta to open the facility which they call Moto Escape. Membership fees are dependent on the square footage of storage needed, although you don’t have to store your car to be a member, since many members just want to meet other car lovers. E3 takes care of billing and other administrative activities needed.
The 24,000 square foot facility is fully equipped with lifts, engine hoist, or other specialty tools to maintain or change a car’s oil; wi-fi access; conference rooms; a lounge; big screen TV; beverages and snacks. Chris and Matt agree: “This facility was founded to empower motor enthusiasts to fulfill their “DIY” (Do It Yourself) and storage needs.”
The facility houses everything from motorcycles to race cars, classics, muscle cars, imports, and everything in between.
