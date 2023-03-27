At the recent gathering of Engel & Völkers team members from around the world, Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, was named the global real estate company’s #1 Individual for Sides Closed throughout the Americas, while Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta was named the #6 Shop within Engel & Völkers Americas (200+ shops located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Islands). Gary was also honored with the company’s Special Olympics Champion Award for her long-standing support of the non-profit, both personally and professionally. The awards were presented at EVX 2023, an international gathering of over 1,500 Engel & Völkers professionals from the Americas.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers, and am especially gratified to see my local team honored for the work they do every day to provide their clients with the utmost service and market knowledge. The work we do for both our clients and Special Olympics is a privilege, and we are thankful for the opportunity,” said Gary.
About Shirley Gary
Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007 at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years. In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first Atlanta locations, and Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. In that same year, Gary was honored internationally by Engel & Völkers as the highest ranked real estate advisor worldwide for selling the greatest number of homes annually. In 2021, Gary was named the inaugural winner of Engel & Völkers Americas’ Development Services Project Award, based on her team’s exemplary work in support of the Atlanta Metro new construction market. For the past nine years, she has ranked as the #1 Individual for Units Closed in the Americas. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com, www.WhatsNewAtlanta.com
