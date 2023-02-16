Summary: The accident injury lawyers at The Graham Firm are unrelenting in defending injury victims across Marietta and the surrounding areas. The law firm and its team have secured over $60 million in settlements for clients represented in various cases.
Marietta, GA – At The Graham Firm, their team of personal injury attorneys are dedicated to winning cases and maximizing compensation for their clients. This commitment is evident in the law firm's case results and numbers. Having won over $60 million in compensation for injury victims, they remain relentless in their efforts to help people who have been injured in accidents due to someone else's negligence, reclaim their losses.
Describing the law firm and its team, founder and lead attorney, Charles Graham noted that The Graham Firm fights for justice for their Marietta clients. The attorneys have deep knowledge of personal injury law and combine it with years of experience to navigate injury claims on behalf of their clients. Each client is presented with a compassionate team of law professionals that are dedicated to winning the highest possible amount for the damages suffered.
Charles Graham goes on to state that their firm handles all types of personal injury cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and slip and fall cases. He added that their team is known as The Big Truck Lawyers because they specialize in various truck and trucking accident cases.
"We are dedicated to helping commercial truck accident victims and their families who have suffered a serious injury or fatality. We understand the complex laws and regulations surrounding truck accidents and know how to build a strong case to get the best possible outcome. Our firm has a proven track record of success in truck accident cases in the entire state of Georgia, and we're always ready to put our experience to work for injured accident victims," the lead attorney added.
Having represented clients in numerous truck accident cases, the firm has designed a great approach to evaluating and representing new clients. Those unfortunate enough to be involved in a motor vehicle accident can look forward to receiving an extensive and individualized assessment of their case. This evaluation will give insight into the legal strategies available so that victims know exactly what steps they need to take next.
As one of the top personal injury law firms in Marietta, The Graham Firm supports its clients all the way from initial consultations to settlement negotiations and litigation. The legal team is committed to protecting the rights of each person they serve, whether it's a truck accident, wrongful death case, or another type of personal injury case. As experienced negotiators, clients can expect them to calculate the full extent of losses suffered and demand full compensation.
The Graham Firm also has extensive trial experience and can represent clients in and out of court. They also offer a no-risk contingency fee service where injury victims don't have to pay upfront legal fees or costs until their case is won.
The firm prides itself on providing exceptional legal services and compassionate counsel to injured individuals. Through their hard work and dedication, they have earned a reputation as one of the best personal injury law firms in Marietta, GA.
The law firm is located at 191 Roswell St NE #200, Marietta, Georgia, 30060, United States. They can be reached via phone at 404-526-9955 or by visiting their website.
