Marietta native Sloane Morris has been named Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Development Services for Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, announced Kelly Stephens, executive vice president and managing broker of both metro Atlanta brokerages. In her new role, Morris will recruit and train advisors at the two brokerages and will work to further develop partnerships with local home builders.
Earlier in her real estate career, Morris worked in new home sales for a local builder with Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. The two women kept in touch, and five years ago, Gary successfully recruited Morris to her Engel & Völkers team, where she has excelled in helping clients purchase and sell homes throughout the metro area.
“Shirley and I agree Sloane is the perfect fit for this crucial position,” said Kelly Stephens, executive vice president and managing broker of the brokerage. “She has been a valuable member of our team since joining the brand in early 2017. Sloane will be a tremendous asset in recruiting and coaching our advisors and assisting them with business development, as well as growing our partnerships with home builders.”
Morris has earned numerous Top Producer awards throughout the years. A native of Marietta, Ga., she and her husband live in Canton, Ga. with their three children.
Shirley Gary is owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and accolades for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
